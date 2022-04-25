10-Year Bond yield sees its steepest decline in 19 months

Representative image.

India's 10-Year Bond yield slumped 12 basis points (bps) on April 25, its highest fall in 19 months, after a drop in crude oil and US treasuries.

The 10-Year Bond was trading at 7.047%, down 12 basis points (its biggest slide since September 1, 2020) against its previous close of 7.166%. Bond yield and prices move in the opposite direction.

"India’s bond yields eased, tracking a pullback in global oil prices for a second consecutive session. Besides choppy oil prices, dips in bond yields are likely to be shallow as the weekly auction calendar gets busy and recent RBI policy minutes confirm the shift in official view that inflation is a more dominant concern and course correction towards (at least) neutral real policy rates is on the cards'', said Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank.

Brent crude has declined nearly 10% in the last five sessions while the 10 -year US bond yield lost 10 bps.

The RBI's latest rate-setting meeting outcome showed a unanimous focus on tackling inflation among members of the monetary policy panel, underlining the shift in the central bank's priorities from supporting growth.

India’s monetary policymakers turned hawkish, pledging to start withdrawing surplus funds from the financial system as they take the first step toward an interest rate hike aimed at checking inflation that has breached the central bank’s targeted range.

Earlier The Economic Times reported that Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro have purchased government bonds for as much as Rs 11,000 crore in the past week from the secondary market. This helped arrest surging bond yields, also aiding North Block's record borrowing plan this fiscal year.

