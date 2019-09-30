10 things you should know about the fee hike for an M.Tech degree in IITs

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will increase the fee of the M.Tech programme to Rs 2 lakh per annum.

However, IIT Madras, in a statement on August 29, said that the fee increase would be gradual, and it was decided after a meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG).

At the same time, the process is not as straight-forward as it is made out to be. Here are 10 things to know about this matter:

--Student drop-outs are a primary reason why the IITs have decided to hike the fees for the M.Tech programme. IIT sources say that, every year, almost 50 percent drop out of the programme when they get an attractive job position.

--IITs want to dissuade students from leaving the course mid-way. The fee hike will ensure that students will feel a financial pinch when they leave the programme.

--The fee will be hiked to Rs 2 lakh which is similar to a regular B.Tech programme. However, it will not be a 10-fold increase as it is made out to be.

--Over the course of the next five to six years, the staggered fee-hike process will continue. Currently, the fees range between Rs 20,000-50,000 depending on the IIT.

--IIT Madras, in a statement, said that the fees for M.Tech programmes at IITs have not been revised for many years and are to be increased. The statement also said that this would be to particularly deter students who discontinue the course mid-way.

--There will be no impact on scholarships that are offered to students. While the number of scholarships given are limited, there will no caps on that.

--There will also be no impact on the scholarships given to reserved category students. This includes students belonging to the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward class category.

--Every year, the BoG will convene to decide on what should be the quantum of fee increase. Sources said that the IITs would want minimal disruption in terms of the fee so that students who are not able to avail a loan do not lose out.

--However, there will be at least a 10 percent fee hike in the initial phases. This is expected to give periodic shocks to students who do not have the financial means to complete the course without an education loan.