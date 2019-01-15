10% quota for economically weaker sections being implemented: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Directions have been issued to implement 10 percent reservation for the economically weaker sections in the general category in Uttarkhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Tuesday.

"It is a historic step by the Centre. We have issued instructions to implement it in Uttarakhand also," Rawat told reporters here.

The chief minister also announced that by July all villages of the state will be equipped with internet connectivity.

"By July 2019 all villages with a population of 200-250 will have internet connectivity as it will generate employment opportunities besides making it easier to take better education and health facilities to people," he said.

At the investors' summit held last year, the youth had put great emphasis on increasing internet connectivity in rural areas for their balanced development, he said.

On a question regarding the party's preparations for the Lok Sabha polls, the chief minister said, "The BJP is a cadre-based party. We are all geared up. Meetings of party workers will be held very soon in the state. They will be addressed by senior party leaders to guide the cadres.