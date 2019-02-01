App
Union Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on second home
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

10 lakh patients treated so far under Ayushman Bharat scheme: FM Piyush Goyal

Presenting the Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal also said the government has been providing cheaper drugs through Jan Aushadhi stores.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said 10 lakh patients have been treated so far under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the world's largest health care programme.

Highlighting steps taken up by the Narendra Modi-led government to provide affordable health care to the poor, Goyal said 21 AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) have been established or operating in country, "of which 14 have been sanctioned since 2014".

Another one will be in Haryana, he added.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 12:17 pm

tags #Ayushman Bharat #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal

