10 biggest economies in the world: India beats France, but is less than half of China

According to the recently released World Bank data, India surpasses a major world power in terms of its GDP. Find out which country it is. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The World Bank released 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) data of top countries with India occupying the sixth spot on the list. India's GDP in 2017 was pegged at $2.597 trillion, just ahead of France's $2.582 trillion. Here are the top 10 largest economies in the world: (Image: Reuters) 2/11 No 10 | Canada | GDP in 2017 - $1.653 trillion (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No 9 | Italy | GDP in 2017 - $1.934 trillion (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8 | Brazil | GDP as of 2017 - $2.055 trillion (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No 7 | France | GDP in 2017 $2.582 trillion (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 6 | India | GDP in 2017 $2.597 trillion. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No 5 | UK | GDP in 2017 - $2.622 trillion. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 4 | Germany | GDP in 2017 - $3.677 trillion. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 3 | Japan | GDP in 2017 - $4.872 trillion. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No 2 | China | GDP in 2017 - $12.237 trillion. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No 1 | US | GDP in 2017 $19.390 trillion. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 13, 2018 07:39 am