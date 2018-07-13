App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 07:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

10 biggest economies in the world: India beats France, but is less than half of China

According to the recently released World Bank data, India surpasses a major world power in terms of its GDP. Find out which country it is.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The World Bank released 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) data of top countries with India occupying the sixth spot on the list. India's GDP in 2017 was pegged at $2.597 trillion, just ahead of France's $2.582 trillion. Here are the top 10 largest economies in the world: (Image: Reuters)
1/11

2/11

No 10 | Canada | GDP in 2017 - $1.653 trillion (Image: Reuters)
3/11

No 9 | Italy | GDP in 2017 - $1.934 trillion (Image: Reuters)
4/11

No 8 | Brazil | GDP as of 2017 - $2.055 trillion (Image: Reuters)
5/11

No 7 | France | GDP in 2017 $2.582 trillion (Image: Reuters)
6/11

No 6 | India | GDP in 2017 $2.597 trillion. (Image: Reuters)
7/11

No 5 | UK | GDP in 2017 - $2.622 trillion. (Image: Reuters)
8/11

No 4 | Germany | GDP in 2017 - $3.677 trillion. (Image: Reuters)
9/11

No 3 | Japan | GDP in 2017 - $4.872 trillion. (Image: Reuters)
10/11

No 2 | China | GDP in 2017 - $12.237 trillion. (Image: Reuters)
11/11

No 1 | US | GDP in 2017 $19.390 trillion. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 07:39 am

tags #Economy #Slideshow #world

