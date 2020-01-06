$1 trillion dollar economy: Maharashtra CM Thackeray to meet industrialists

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet captains of the industry here on Tuesday to get their "inputs and expectations" to make the state's economy reach the $1 trillion (Rs 72 lakh crore at current exchange rate) mark in the next few years.

This will be the first such meeting that Thackeray will hold with top industrialists since assuming office on November 28, an official said.

"The chief minister will be focusing on pending issues of companies and their expectations from the government. If the state's economy has to reach the $1 trillion mark, inputs and expectations of industries are valuable. Hence, the CM has called this meeting," the official said.