1.46 lakh establishments registered under new employment subsidy scheme: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Replying to the debate on the Union Budget 2021-22 in Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said that 1.78 lakh people who had lost their jobs during the lockdown were coming back to employment under the scheme.

Arup Roychoudhury
February 12, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 12 that 1.46 lakh establishments had registered under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana', that is aimed at incentivising employers and employees in order to push job creation.

Replying to the debate on the Union  Budget 2021-22 in Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said that 1.78 lakh people who had lost their jobs during the lockdown were coming back to employment under the scheme. She said the data was till February 1.

The scheme was first announced by Sitharaman in November as part of a pre-Diwali set of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' announcements, to revive the economy.

Under the scheme, the Centre proposes to pay 12 percent employees' contribution and employers' contribution - 24 percent of wages - towards employment provident fund (EPF) for new employees in establishments employing up to 1,000 employees for two years.

(This is a developing story. More to follow)
Arup Roychoudhury
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Economy #employment #MSME #Nirmala Sitharaman #Rajya Sabha
first published: Feb 12, 2021 03:05 pm

