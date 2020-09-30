1.4 million blue-collar jobs to be created in 2020, says report

The report said the facility management segment will close the year at 90 percent of the January 2020 demand levels, with close to 60,000 openings.

A total of 1.4 million jobs for blue-collar workers will be created in 2020, said a report by Betterplace.

The report by the blue-collar employee management firm said 80 percent of the overall demand comes from the gig economy. Gigs refer to short-term contractual roles that are linked to customer demand for products at a given period.

The Betterplace Job Report 2020 indicated that as the economy is beginning its recovery, sectors like delivery and healthcare will surpass pre-COVID levels and job opportunities will see massive growth in Tier II and III cities.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Among the cities, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad will create the most job opportunities.

The report is based on data of 8 million employees working with more than 1,000 companies. Betterplace said the findings are based on data collected over the first nine months of 2020.

When the coronavirus pandemic-led lockdown was announced in March, migrant workers moved back to their home towns. Several million jobs were also lost and pay cuts were implemented across sectors.

The report said more than 1 million jobs were lost and the total loss of income is estimated at Rs 2,467 crore per month.

Here, the report said 44 percent of the gig jobs have been lost, with a majority of drivers losing their employment. Further, 30 percent of the job losses came from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi alone.

The report said the migrant workforce returning to work due to the necessity of sustaining a livelihood expects a healthy, safe and stable work environment.

Pravin Agarwala, Co-founder CEO, Betterplace said the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the blue-collar sector more than any other.

"With the onset of the festive season across the country, it is heartening to see governments and private sector employers rising to this challenge because they expect the festive season to pave the way for the recovery. Based on our report, we are already seeing green shoots appear in demand generation in cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi," he said.

The report said the facility management segment will close the year at 90 percent of the January 2020 demand levels, with close to 60,000 openings.