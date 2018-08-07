App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 01:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

1.11 crore farmers register on e-NAM to sell produce online

Singh said in the Lok Sabha that farmers wishing to join e-NAM platform need to register themselves on e-NAM portal and can sell their produce on e-NAM platform in any e-NAM mandi of their choice.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Over 1.11 crore farmers spread over 16 states and union territories have registered on e-NAM platform, which promotes better marketing opportunities for farmers to sell their produce online, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said today.

Singh said in the Lok Sabha that farmers wishing to join e-NAM platform need to register themselves on e-NAM portal and can sell their produce on e-NAM platform in any e-NAM mandi of their choice.

"e-NAM platform promotes better marketing opportunities for farmers to sell their produce through online, competitive and transparent price discovery system and online payment facility.

"It also promotes prices commensurate with quality of produce. All these contribute towards better marketing efficiency and also better prices to farmers," he said during Question Hour.

The minister said a total of 585 'mandis' have been integrated till March 31, 2018 on e-NAM platform. Mandis are on-board to the e-NAM platform based on proposals received from respective states with an appropriate detailed project report.

Singh said three essential reforms the states must carry out for consideration are e-trading, single point levy of market fee and unified single trading licence for the state.

The government of India provides certain assistance to the states, such as free access to e-NAM platform, financial assistance for computer hardware, Internet facility and assaying equipment, mandi analyst for each e-NAM mandi for a year and training to stakeholders in mandis being integrated, he said.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 01:27 pm

tags #e-NAM #Economy #farmers #India

