Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 05:47 PM IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at P Chidambaram, says nothing to learn from those who gave NPA crisis

Listing initiatives taken by the government, she said, increasing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), rise in factory output and over Rs 1 lakh crore GST collection in the past three months are indications of green shoots in the economy.

PTI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 11, took a dig at Congress leader P Chidambaram while referring to the fiscal deficit numbers during the UPA regime.

The fiscal deficit was higher "when the economy was managed by competent doctors," she quipped.

Chidambaram on February 10 said in the Rajya Sabha that the "economy was perilously close to collapse and was being attended by incompetent doctors."

Close

Sitharaman in Budget raised fiscal deficit target to 3.8 percent of the GDP from 3.3 per cent pegged earlier for 2019 -20 due to revenue shortage.

The government has used 'escape clause' under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act which provides it leeway for relaxation of fiscal deficit roadmap during time of stress.

Replying to the opposition charge of the government overshooting fiscal deficit target prescribed in Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, she said the Narendra Modi government has always respected FRBM Act every year and kept the discipline of FRBM Act.

Also, free trade agreements (FTAs) entered into by the UPA are hurting the country, she said. The finance minister said green shoots of recovery were visible with a rebound in industrial activity and GST collection crossing Rs 1 lakh crore-mark in six months of the current fiscal.

Food inflation has not been allowed to cross acceptable thresholds under the Modi government, she said.

The minister also said that fiscal discipline was maintained all through under the Narendra Modi government

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 05:07 pm

