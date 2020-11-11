Economy could return to positive growth by Q3FY21, says RBI bulletin

The Reserve Bank of India on November 11 said the Indian economy could break out of contraction and return to positive growth by the third quarter of the current financial year if the growth momentum sustains.

The central bank, citing incoming data for the month of October 2020, said the prospects for economic recovery have brightened and stirred up consumer and business confidence.

With the momentum of September having been sustained, there is optimism that the revival of economic activity is stronger than the mere satiation of pent-up demand released by unlocks and the rebuilding of inventories.

If this upturn is sustained in the ensuing two months, there is a strong likelihood that the Indian economy will break out of contraction of the six months gone by and return to positive growth in Q3, 2020-21, the RBI said in its monthly bulletin Wednesday.

The RBI had projected the economy to contract by 9.5 percent in FY21.

However, it is prudent to recognise the formidable downside risks confronting the prospects of the recovery, the central bank said in the bulletin.

Listing the challenges, the RBI said the foremost is the unrelenting pressure of inflation, with no signs of waning in spite of supply management measures.

Also, there is a grave risk of generalisation of price pressures, unanchoring of inflation expectations feeding into a loss of credibility in policy interventions, the RBI said. Further, the second major risk to the economy stems from the global economy now at risk from the second wave of COVID-19, the RBI said.

“Should external demand collapse again as commodity prices seem to foretell, the recent recovery in exports could become stillborn,” the RBI said.

The third major risk, according to the RBI bulletin, is the stress intensifying among households and corporations that has been delayed but not mitigated. This could spill over into the financial sector, the RBI said.

The RBI has announced a series of liquidity measures to help a COVID-hit economy. The central bank has also cut its key lending rate by a total of 250 basis points since February 2019 to aid growth. One bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The RBI said an Economic Activity Index for India constructed from twenty-seven monthly indicators using a dynamic factor model suggests that the economy rebounded sharply from May/June 2020 with the reopening, with industry normalising faster than contact-intensive service sectors.

The index tracks GDP dynamics closely and nowcasts GDP growth at negative 8.6 percent in Q2, FY21, the RBI said, adding the economic activity index can be used to gauge directional movements in GDP growth well ahead of official releases.

The RBI said India has entered a technical recession in the first half of 2020-21 for the first time in its history with Q2:2020-21 likely to record the second successive quarter of GDP contraction. “The contraction is ebbing with gradual normalisation in activities and expected to be short-lived,” the RBI said in the bulletin.

However, the recent dynamics of the index suggests that a gradual recovery in economic activity is underway since the April 2020 trough, with some moderation during July-September 2020, the RBI said.