Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Economists offer mixed views on Budget 2020

The budget was presented at a time when the growth rate is set to slip to a decadal low of 5 percent in FY20, and efforts are on from all ends to help revive growth process.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Economists have offered mixed views on the Budget with some going public with their disappointment for not taking adequate measures to boost growth, while others said it is on expected lines. "In the back drop of low growth and calls for explicit stimulus to pump-prime the economy, the budget disappoints on many counts again," small-sized private sector lender RBL Bank's economist Rajni Thakur said.

Acknowledging multiple spending announcements on health, rural, education and infrastructure sectors, she said the actual expenditure will only be marginally higher and hence, the multiplier effect will be muted.

However, Kotak Mahindra Bank's Upasna Bhardwaj said fiscal posturing is on expected lines and pointed out to the 10 per cent nominal GDP growth target as a factor which will aid sentiment.

Close

The many income tax tweaks should help in boosting consumer confidence and demand, raising hopes of for growth revival, she added.

However, Thakur doubted the same, stating that two tax regimes with optionality for personal tax, as in case of corporate taxes, only makes the structure "more complicated".

Domestic brokerage firm Geojit Financial Service's economist Deepthi Mary Mathew also said the budget does not meet expectations.

"For consumption revival, the finance minister mainly focused in the adoption of new tax regime. It needs to be looked into whether the new tax regime will be enough in reviving the consumer spending," she said.

The equity markets have reacted negatively to the budget and closed over 2.5 percent down.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 05:45 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

