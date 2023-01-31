 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic Survey 2023: Sustained increase in private capex imminent

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST

Economic Survey: There are indications of a growing trend in announced projects and capex spending by private players. Industry bosses, too, have plans to increase capex

India’s private capex is expected to soon pick up sustainably and needs to take up the lead role in putting job creation on track, India’s Economic Survey for 2022-23, which was tabled in Parliament, said on January 31.

“A sustained increase in private capex is also imminent with the strengthening of the balance sheets of the corporates and the consequent increase in credit financing it has been able to generate,” the survey, which comes a day ahead of the budget, said. “Private capex soon needs to take up the leadership role to put job creation on a fast track.”

There is evidence of an increasing trend in announced projects and capex spending by private players. Moreover, surveys of leading industry chief executives reveal their plans and commitment to increasing capex, the survey said.