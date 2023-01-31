Economic Survey 2023: Sustained increase in private capex imminent

India’s private capex is expected to soon pick up sustainably and needs to take up the lead role in putting job creation on track, India’s Economic Survey for 2022-23, which was tabled in Parliament, said on January 31.

“A sustained increase in private capex is also imminent with the strengthening of the balance sheets of the corporates and the consequent increase in credit financing it has been able to generate,” the survey, which comes a day ahead of the budget, said. “Private capex soon needs to take up the leadership role to put job creation on a fast track.”

There is evidence of an increasing trend in announced projects and capex spending by private players. Moreover, surveys of leading industry chief executives reveal their plans and commitment to increasing capex, the survey said.

"A capex thrust in the last two budgets of the government of India was not an isolated initiative meant only to address the infrastructure gaps in the country. It was part of a strategic package aimed at crowding-in private investment into an economic landscape broadened by the vacation of non-strategic PSEs (disinvestment) and idling public sector assets," the survey said. Also Read: Economic Survey 2023 key highlights: GDP growth for FY24 at 6-6.8 per cent, higher CAD The Centre's capex has increased from a long-term average of 1.7 percent of the GDP (FY09 to FY20) to 2.5 percent of GDP in FY22. The Centre also incentivised state governments through interest-free loans and enhanced borrowing ceilings to prioritise their spending on capex, the survey said. "With an emphasis on infrastructure-intensive sectors like roads and highways, railways, and housing and urban affairs, the increase in capex has large-scale positive implications for medium-term growth. This capex-led growth strategy will enable India to keep the growth-interest rate differential positive, leading to sustainable government debt to GDP in the medium run," it added.

