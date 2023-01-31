 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic Survey 2023: Share of salaried workers declines, net addition in EPF subscriptions increases

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

Labour markets have recovered beyond pre-Covid levels, in both urban and rural areas, with unemployment rates falling from 5.8 percent in 2018-19 to 4.2 percent in 2020-21.

The net addition in EPF subscriptions during FY22 was 58.7 percent higher than in FY21 and 55.7 percent higher than in the pre-pandemic year 2019.

India’s economic growth in FY23, led by private consumption and capital formation, has helped generate employment as seen in the declining urban unemployment rate and the faster net registration in the Employee Provident Fund (EPF), the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on January 31 said.

“Job creation appears to have moved into a higher orbit with the initial surge in exports, a strong release of the ‘pent-up’ demand, and a swift rollout of the capex,” it added.

According to broad status in employment, the share of self-employed people increased and that of regular wage/salaried workers declined in 2020-21 vis-à-vis 2019-20, driven by the trend in both rural and urban areas. The share of casual labour declined slightly, driven by rural areas.

