Economic Survey 2023 pitches for common approach to regulate crypto market

The Economic Survey 2023 has strongly pitched for a common approach for regulation of private cryptocurrencies, saying that an unregulated crypto market is challenging the financial systems around the world.

“The fact that they are yet largely unregulated is a cause for concern globally,” said the Survey tabled in Parliament on January 31.

Monitoring and regulating cryptocurrencies have been tricky, and regulators across the world find it challenging to keep track of the new and emerging issues in the fast-moving uncharted field, the survey showed.

The RBI has been cautioning about high risks of cryptocurrencies and has even called for a ban of such assets citing its systemic risks.

