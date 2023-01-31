 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic Survey 2023: IT-BPM revenue grows 15.5% in FY22 on digital transformation

Jan 31, 2023

Over the last six years, India has emerged as the global powerhouse for digital innovation, especially for Engineering R&D (ER&D).

The Economic Survey 2023 has found a 15.5 percent growth in revenue for the Information Technology-Business Process Management (IT-BPM) sector in FY22, as against a 2.1 percent growth a year back.

Fast-paced digital transformation across client industries, technology convergence use cases, and adoption of enterprise-scale data and cloud strategy seen during the Pandemic years have fostered the growth in topline, the Survey said. Even the IT-BPM sub-sectors showed double-digit revenue growth.

Within the IT-BPM sector, IT services accounted for over 51 percent revenue share. Exports, including hardware, grew by 17.2 percent in FY22, up from 1.9 percent in FY21, owing to an increased reliance of businesses on technology, rollout of cost-reducing measures and the use of core operations.

Growth in exports came from all major markets, including the US, Europe and the UK. Focus on emerging markets like the Middle East and Latin America too have increased, leading to market diversification and, in turn, making the IT-BPM sector more resilient in the coming years.