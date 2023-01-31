Economic Survey 2023: Health sector leads in imparting formal skill training

The health sector had the highest percentage of estimated establishments imparting formal skill training (24.7 percent) and on-the-job training (31.6 percent), followed by financial services (20.4 percent of establishments imparting formal training and 26.4 percent imparting on-the-job training), the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on January 31 said.

As per the reports of the fourth round of the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES), in respect of establishments employing at least 10 workers in major nine sectors, 15.6 percent of estimated establishments imparted formal skill training and 20.5 percent imparted on-the-job training.

Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) FY21 shows that formal vocational/technical training among youth (age 15- 29 years) and the working population (age 15-59 years) have improved in FY21 over FY19 and FY20.

The survey said that with the establishment of a Central Ministry, efforts to improve and streamline the skilling ecosystem were ramped up as the government launched the National Skill Development Mission as well as the National Policy on Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Under the NEP 2020 also, there is a special focus on vocational education and skill development.

Moneycontrol News