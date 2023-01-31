Economic Survey 2023: External sector faces challenges but better vs peers due to shock absorbers

IMF forecasts show an acceleration in India's GDP growth rate, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

India’s external sector faces challenges but is performing relatively better compared with many of its peers as it has inbuilt shock absorbers to weather them, the Economic Survey for 2022-23 said on January 31.

“From a cross-country perspective, India’s external sector has fared relatively better and hence positioned relatively stronger to face the evolving adverse global scenario as evidenced by the Indian rupee outperforming most EME currencies, comfortable import cover and moderate CAD,” the survey, tabled in the parliament, said. “India’s external debt vulnerability indicators are benign by international standards.”

With net foreign portfolio inflows turning positive in recent months, the current account deficit would be within manageable limits and eminently financeable, the survey said.

The forex reserves also remain comfortable at $562.7 billion as of end-December, covering 9.3 months of imports, while the stock of India’s external debt has been prudently managed, it added.

With developed economies expected to enter a recession in 2023, India has emerged as the global bright spot. However, the economy will face headwinds from a slowing globe which drags exports. In 2022, the rupee fell to record lows against the dollar as the greenback strengthened on the back of steep rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The central bank and New Delhi took a slew of measures amid concerns over outflows. To be sure, the rupee actually gained against several of its peer currencies.

This fiscal year, the current account deficit is expected to breach the red line of three percent of GDP mark.

Slowing global demand is already weighing on India’s merchandise exports, the economic survey said.

“The empirical literature documents that global growth exerts a strong statistically and economically significant impact on India’s real exports, though the impact has reduced over the years,” it added.

India’s export outlook may remain flat in the coming year if global growth does not pick up, the survey said.

“If that happens, India’s product basket and destination diversification which India is taking through FTAs would be useful to enhance trade opportunities,” it added.

India is facing competition from South Asian countries in a few of its export competitive products but given the benefits of the lower average age of the working population along with the advantage of economies of scale, it has the potential to cater to the global demand for several products in a cost-effective manner, the survey said.

Meanwhile, it is important to take cognizance of innate buffers to India’s external sector.

The country's export of services, primarily contributed by software, business, and travel services, while remaining robust during the year so far, embodies a greater degree of resilience.

India is also cementing its position as the top remittance receiver in the world, with inward remittances projected to be at record levels during 2022.