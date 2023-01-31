English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: LIVE: Bajar Gupshup
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Economic Survey 2023: External sector faces challenges but better vs peers due to shock absorbers

    With net foreign portfolio inflows turning positive in recent months, the current account deficit would be within manageable limits and eminently financeable, the survey said.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST
    IMF forecasts show an acceleration in India's GDP growth rate, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

    IMF forecasts show an acceleration in India's GDP growth rate, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

    India’s external sector faces challenges but is performing relatively better compared with many of its peers as it has inbuilt shock absorbers to weather them, the Economic Survey for 2022-23 said on January 31.

    “From a cross-country perspective, India’s external sector has fared relatively better and hence positioned relatively stronger to face the evolving adverse global scenario as evidenced by the Indian rupee outperforming most EME currencies, comfortable import cover and moderate CAD,” the survey, tabled in the parliament, said. “India’s external debt vulnerability indicators are benign by international standards.”

    With net foreign portfolio inflows turning positive in recent months, the current account deficit would be within manageable limits and eminently financeable, the survey said.

    The forex reserves also remain comfortable at $562.7 billion as of end-December, covering 9.3 months of imports, while the stock of India’s external debt has been prudently managed, it added.