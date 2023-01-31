Economic Survey 2023: Banks likely to record brisk credit growth this fiscal

Banks may see brisk growth in credit offtake this fiscal if inflation eases in 2024 and the real cost of credit does not rise, according to the Economic Survey 2023 tabled in Parliament on January 31.

The increase in the overall bank credit has also been influenced by a shift in borrower’s funding choices from volatile bond markets, where yields have increased, and external commercial borrowings, where interest and hedging costs have increased towards banks, the survey showed.

This is a developing story. Please come back for updates.