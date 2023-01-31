 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic Survey 2023: Banks’ gross GNPAs likely to drop 4.9 per cent by March 2023

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST

The survey also highlighted an improvement in overall health of NBFC sector as well marked by an improvement in bad loan numbers and capital adequacy levels.

Indian banks’ bad loans are set to decline significantly supported by an improvement in economic activities on the ground enabling borrowers to meet their payment obligations on time, the Economic Survey 2023 tabled in Parliament on January 31 showed.

The Gross Non-performing assets (GNPAs) of banks is likely to fall to 4.9 per cent of the total loan book by March, 2023 from around 8.2 percent in March 2020, the Survey showed.

The GNPAs had fallen to a seven-year low of five percent in September 2022 as economy recovered from the pandemic shocks. Lower slippages and the reduction in outstanding GNPAs through recoveries, upgrades and write-offs led to this decrease.

Further, lower GNPAs, combined with high provisions accumulated in recent years, contributed to a decline in the net non-performing assets (NNPA).