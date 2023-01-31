 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Economic Survey 2023: Bank credit growth likely to be brisk in FY24

Jinit Parmar
Jan 31, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

Bank credit growth has picked up significantly in the post pandemic period supported by revival in economy on ground

Bank credit growth is likely to be brisk in FY24 if inflation declines in fiscal year 2024 and real cost of credit does not rise, the 2023 economic survey tabled in Parliament on 31 January said.

The increase in the overall bank credit has also been influenced by the shift in borrower’s funding choices from volatile bond markets, where yields have increased, and external commercial borrowings, where interest and hedging costs have increased, towards banks, the survey showed.

Highlighting the recovery in economic activity in FY22, the survey showed that with enhanced financial soundness of banks and corporates, credit growth of non-food bank credit has bolstered the expansion of since June 2021.

The aggressive supply of credit by the banking sector has as much been triggered by their improved financial health as that of the corporates.