Economic Survey 2023: Bank credit growth likely to be brisk in FY24

Bank credit growth is likely to be brisk in FY24 if inflation declines in fiscal year 2024 and real cost of credit does not rise, the 2023 economic survey tabled in Parliament on 31 January said.

The increase in the overall bank credit has also been influenced by the shift in borrower’s funding choices from volatile bond markets, where yields have increased, and external commercial borrowings, where interest and hedging costs have increased, towards banks, the survey showed.

Highlighting the recovery in economic activity in FY22, the survey showed that with enhanced financial soundness of banks and corporates, credit growth of non-food bank credit has bolstered the expansion of since June 2021.

The aggressive supply of credit by the banking sector has as much been triggered by their improved financial health as that of the corporates.

Growth in PSBs The economic survey highlighted the credit growth for the public sector banks (PSBs).

RBI allows 6 entities to test fintech products to deal with financial frauds under sandbox scheme

Indian Bank hikes lending rates by up to 25 bps "The finances of the public sector banks have seen a significant turnaround, with profits being booked at regular intervals and their Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) being fast-tracked for quicker resolution/liquidation by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI)," the survey showed. The government has been providing adequate budgetary support for keeping the PSBs well capitalized, the survey showed, majorly to ensure the Capital Risk-Weighted Adjusted Ratio (CRAR) remains comfortably above the threshold levels of adequacy. Macro stress tests, which were performed on the banks, further proved that the banking sector is financially strong, the survey highlighted. Many PSBs in their quarterly results for the October-December 2022 quarter showed strong credit growth numbers. Also, banks are acting aggressively on the deposit front to further fuel strong credit growth. Sector wise growth Credit growth has been broad-based across sectors, with retail credit driving the growth primarily owing to rising demand for home loans. "The YoY growth in non-food bank credit accelerated to 15.3 per cent in December 2022. This not only shows an acceleration in the growth of current economic activities but also an anticipation of continued momentum in economic activity in future," the survey showed. Credit to agriculture and allied activities gained momentum supported by the Government’s concessional institutional credit and higher agricultural credit target. The survey also showed that the industrial credit growth has been buoyed by a pick-up in credit to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). The credit growth to the MSME sector has been remarkably high, over 30.5 percent, on average, during Jan-Nov 2022, supported by the extended Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) of the central government, the survey said. Other than this, the credit growth in services was driven by a recovery in credit to non-banking financial companies (NBFC), commercial real estate and trade sectors. IL&FS and credit growth crisis in NBFC The time when the credit growth of banks was growing, collapse of the Infrastructure Finance and Leasing Services (IL&FS) in September 2018 had a ripple effect on the sector. "The collapse of IL&FS had a huge ripple effect on other NBFC entities. Few housing finance companies went under as well. Hence, housing loan disbursements were disrupted," the survey highlighted. Other than the impact on NBFCs, the survey also highlighted how banks' credit growth fell to single digits with the collapse. "NBFCs lend to more borrowers and riskier borrowers than banks. They are refinanced by banks. Their re-financings came down in the wake of the collapse. With this, bank's credit growth came down to single digits towards the end of 2019, continuing into 2020. Low credit growth and hence weaker capital formation impacted economic growth," the survey showed.

