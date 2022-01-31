Economic Survey 2022: Over 22 crore unorganised workers registered on govt's e-shram portal till mid-January

(Representative image)

Over 22 crore unorganised workers have been registered on the e-shram portal till 18 January 2022, according to the Economic Survey 2021-2022.

The portal was launched in August last year in order to extend social security schemes and benefits to construction, migrant, gig, platform, agricultural, and MGNREGS workers, among others who work in the unorganised sector.

States including Uttar Pradesh (34.9 percent), West Bengal (10.7 percent), Bihar (10.7 percent), Odisha (5.7 percent), Madhya Pradesh (3.5 percent) and Jharkhand (3.5 percent) rank the highest with the most number of registrations.

The survey highlighted that agriculture accounts for 11.53 crore registrations, and domestic workers and construction workers trail with 2.45 crore and 2.2 crore registrations respectively.

Currently, the sector is expected to have around 38 crore informal and unorganised workers. Moneycontrol had earlier reported that as of November 25, some 9.11 crore unorganised workers had registered on the portal.

Developed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the e-SHRAM portal was launched ‘to create a National Database of Unorganized Workers (UWs),’ as per the Economy Survey released today.

“One of the main objectives of this portal is to facilitate delivery of Social Security Schemes to the workers. This database is seeded with Aadhaar and for age group between 16-59 years,” the Survey added.

The portal provides an accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakhs for a year to all the eligible registered workers. The cover can also be used during any national crisis or pandemic-like situations, said the survey.

Once registered, informal workers are allotted an e-Shram card with a 12-digit universal account number to avail of the government’s social security schemes. The account number is valid throughout the country.