MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Economic Survey 2022: Over 22 crore unorganised workers registered on govt's e-shram portal till mid-January

    The portal provides an accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for a year to all the eligible registered workers. The cover can also be used during any national crisis or pandemic-like situations, said the survey.

    Sanghamitra Kar
    January 31, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Over 22 crore unorganised workers have been registered on the e-shram portal till 18 January 2022, according to the Economic Survey 2021-2022. 

    The portal was launched in August last year in order to extend social security schemes and benefits to construction, migrant, gig, platform, agricultural, and MGNREGS workers, among others who work in the unorganised sector.

    States including Uttar Pradesh (34.9 percent), West Bengal (10.7 percent), Bihar (10.7 percent), Odisha (5.7 percent), Madhya Pradesh (3.5 percent) and Jharkhand (3.5 percent) rank the highest with the most number of registrations.

    The survey highlighted that agriculture accounts for 11.53 crore registrations, and domestic workers and construction workers trail with 2.45 crore and 2.2 crore registrations respectively.  

    Currently, the sector is expected to have around 38 crore informal and unorganised workers. Moneycontrol had earlier reported that as of November 25, some 9.11 crore unorganised workers had registered on the portal.

    Close

    Related stories

    Developed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the e-SHRAM portal was launched ‘to create a National Database of Unorganized Workers (UWs),’ as per the Economy Survey released today. 

    “One of the main objectives of this portal is to facilitate delivery of Social Security Schemes to the workers. This database is seeded with Aadhaar and for age group between 16-59 years,” the Survey added.

    The portal provides an accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakhs for a year to all the eligible registered workers. The cover can also be used during any national crisis or pandemic-like situations, said the survey.

    Once registered, informal workers are allotted an e-Shram card with a 12-digit universal account number to avail of the government’s social security schemes. The account number is valid throughout the country.
    Sanghamitra Kar
    Tags: #Economy Survey #Gig economy
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 01:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.