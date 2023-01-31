Economic Survey 2022-23: Max rise in electricity generation through renewable sources between FY21 and FY22

Between FY22 and FY21, the maximum rise in electricity generation was recorded in renewable energy resources for utilities and for captive plants, stated the economic survey 2022-23 tabled in the Parliament on January 31.

The report also highlighted that the total installed electricity generating capacity of utilities and captive power plants increased by 4.7 per cent to 482.2 gigawatts (GW) on March 31, 2022 from 460.7 GW during the same period in 2021.

"The installed capacity in utilities was 399.5 GW on March 31, 2022 as against 382.1 GW a year back, which is higher by 4.5 per cent. The total electricity generated, including that from captive plants during the year FY22 was 17.2 lakh GWh as compared to 15.9 lakh GWh during the FY21, of which 14.8 lakh GWh was generated by utilities and 2.3 lakh GWh in captive plants," it stated.

The document showed that thermal sources of energy continue to make up the largest (59.1 per cent) share of the total installed capacity in utilities, followed by renewable energy resources with 27.5 per cent and hydro with 11.7 per cent.

For the first time, the government also gave an update on its solar parks scheme, meant to facilitate necessary infrastructure like land, power evacuation facilities, road connectivity, water facility, and so on along with all statutory clearances. "As on 30 September 2022, the government has sanctioned the entire target capacity of 40 GW for the development of 59 Solar Parks in 16 states," it stated. "Indian Railways, which is a major user of electricity in the country, has announced its intention to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2030. In this regard, Indian Railways has reoriented its energy demand towards greater use of renewable sources. As of November 2022, plants generating about 143 MW of solar power (both on rooftops and on land) and about 103 MW of wind power have been commissioned," read the survey report.

ECL approach for provisions will lead to sustainable loan growth, increase due-diligence, bankers sa... There has been a gradual transition in India’s energy sector from the conventional sources to the non-fossil fuel sources, even as thermal power generation continues to be the mainstay in power generation due to a steep year-on-year increase in electricity demand. India has put in place a target of achieving 50 per cent cumulative installed capacity for generating electric power from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

Sweta Goswami