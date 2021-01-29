Economic Survey 2021 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch

The Economic Survey 2021 will be held on January 29 two days before the Union Budget, the TOI has reported. In 2020, Economic Survey was presented on January 31 by the Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian. Usually, the annual Economic Survey is presented a working day before the presentation of the annual Budget.

The Union Budget 2021-2022 will be presented on February 1.

This year amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Economists and the common public are eyeing budget announcements this year for any signs of relief in policy. The focus is going to be on the losses suffered by the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is Economic Survey?

The document, which is tabled in both Houses of the Parliament, reviews the developments that took place in the Indian economy over the past financial year.

The Economic Survey document comprises Volume I, Volume II and the statistical appendix. This comes a day before the finance minister tables the Union Budget in the Parliament. It is prepared by the economic division of the Department of Economic Affairs.

It gives a detailed account of the state of the economy, prospects and the policy challenges. It carries sectoral overviews and comments on reform measures that are required. The survey’s outlook serves as a marker about future policy moves.

The survey also puts out economic growth forecasts, giving out detailed reasons why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate.

Here is where you can watch the LIVE coverage of the Economic Survey 2021:

Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV and PIB India will livestream the release of the Economic Survey 2021. Apart from that, you can also catch all the live latest updates of Economic Survey 2021 on Moneycontrol.

Economic Survey 2021 will be presented on January 29 at 2:30 pm.