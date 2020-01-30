Economic Survey 2020 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch

The Economic Survey 2020 will be presented by the Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian on the morning of January 31. The document, which is tabled in both Houses of the Parliament, reviews the developments that took place in the Indian economy over the past financial year.

The Economic Survey document comprises of Volume I, Volume II and the statistical appendix. This comes a day before the finance minister tables the Union Budget in the Parliament. The Economic Survey is prepared by the economic division of the Department of Economic Affairs.

The annual Economic Survey is usually presented a day before the presentation of the annual Budget. It serves as the official report of the economy.

It gives a detailed account of the state of the economy, prospects and the policy challenges. It carries sectoral overviews and comments on reform measures that are required. The survey’s outlook serves as a marker about future policy moves.

The survey puts out economic growth forecasts, giving out detailed reasons why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate.