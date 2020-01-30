App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 11:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Economic Survey 2020 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch

The Economic Survey is a document that gives a detailed account of the state of the economy, prospects and the policy challenges.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Economic Survey 2020 will be presented by the Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian on the morning of January 31. The document, which is tabled in both Houses of the Parliament, reviews the developments that took place in the Indian economy over the past financial year.

The Economic Survey document comprises of Volume I, Volume II and the statistical appendix. This comes a day before the finance minister tables the Union Budget in the Parliament. The Economic Survey is prepared by the economic division of the Department of Economic Affairs.

Log on to moneycontrol for LIVE updates on the Economic Survey.

To catch the LIVE coverage of the Economic Survey, head to these links.

related news

Lok Sabha TV live

Rajya Sabha TV live

PIB India LIVE Stream

The annual Economic Survey is usually presented a day before the presentation of the annual Budget. It serves as the official report of the economy.

Also read| 6%. 6.5%. 7%...What will be India's GDP growth rate in 2020-21? The Economic Survey will answer this and much more

It gives a detailed account of the state of the economy, prospects and the policy challenges. It carries sectoral overviews and comments on reform measures that are required. The survey’s outlook serves as a marker about future policy moves.

The survey puts out economic growth forecasts, giving out detailed reasons why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate.

Commentary on topics such GDP growth, job growth and GST collection is expected in this year's Economic Survey.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 11:00 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economic Survey #Economy #India

