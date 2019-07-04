Economic Survey 2019: Decline in banks' bad loans to help push capex cycle

The improvement in the asset quality of banks over the last financial year is expected to help bring the capex cycle back on track, but concerns remain on sluggish credit growth.

“There are signs of continuing resolution of stressed assets in the banking sector as reflected in decline in NPA to gross advances ratio as on December 2018, which should push the capex cycle,” pointed out the Economic Survey released on July 4.

The Indian banking sector has been reeling under the pressure of rising bad loans. However, lenders, including state-run banks, showed improvement in the asset quality.

Data from the survey showed the stressed advances ratio decreased from 12.1 percent in March 2018 to 10.5 percent in December 2018. Banks’ gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio also fell from 11.5 percent to 10.1 percent in the same period.

“The performance of the banking system has improved as ratios declined and credit growth accelerated. However, financial flows to the economy remained constrained because of the decline in the amount of equity finance raised from capital markets and stress in the non-banking finance sector,” the survey noted.

As per the survey, the pace of credit growth has moderated in the last few months easing to 11.9 percent in April 2019 from 13.8 percent in November 2018.

“The main contributor to this moderation has been the services sector which has decelerated from 28.1 percent to 16.8 percent between November 2018 and April 2019,” the survey said. The growth in bank credit to large industries though has improved in recent months.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed its key policy rate by 75 basis points in three consecutive rate cuts since February 2019 to support growth. This, coupled with the shift to an accommodative stance in the monetary policy, should help in decreasing real lending rates. Better transmission of monetary policy would also help, the survey added.