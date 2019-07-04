Economic Survey 2019: Data ‘of the people, by the people, for the people’

The Economic Survey 2019 has clearly stated that neither the government nor private players such as Google or Facebook own user's data as it is people’s, and should be used for the public good.

In the light of the burgeoning data economy in the country, this assumes a great significance.

India is one of the largest consumers of data. The cost of data in the country has come down in the last couple of years, and its 1.3 billion population is one of the key markets for technology giants such as Google and Facebook, whose revenue hinges on people’s data.

In fact private sector investment in data-related projects is at its highest in the recent times. According to the Survey, close to 53 percent of companies actively use big data to make decisions.

At the same time, the survey states that the government's intervention is necessary for tapping into the potential of using data for the upliftment of society, especially of the poor and other social sectors of the country.

“This is very important as private sector may not invest in harnessing data where it is not profitable,” the survey pointed out. “As data of societal interest is generated by the people, it should be 'of the people, by the people, for the people',” it added.

However these investments are rarely in social sectors as they do not generate profit for private players.

The survey stated that, “While the private sector has done an impressive job of harnessing some kinds of data that can be converted into a private profit, government intervention is required in other areas where private investment in data remains inadequate. The social sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, education and healthcare, have lagged the commercial sectors in exploiting data.”

The idea is to create an information infrastructure of data that is available for public use. For this data will be collected in compliance with privacy regulations or data that is legally sanctioned to be collected by the State for various purposes. The collected data can then be processed and disseminated in a way that helps a larger cause, it added.

What would that mean private sectors?

It will help break the monopoly and will provide a level playing field, say experts.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol, Mohandas Pai, former Infosys CFO and Chairman, Manipal Global Education, he pointed out that the individual will have more say about where and who can use his or her data.

Take banking for instance. Banks were the major custodians of data until recently, but with so many forms of fintech companies coming, they must have access to the same database if the customer wishes, as the data is for public good.

“Unlike before, data cannot be used to create monopolies since the economic survey makes it clear that data belongs to the individual and not to people,” Pai explained.

The same could be applied for e-commerce as well. Ashwani Mahajan, national co-convener, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a RSS affiliate that deals with economic issues, said that the big e-commerce players have all the advantage and have monopolised the e-commerce space.

If the data is for the public good, then it does not belong to the company but to the individual and might be made publicly available, he said. This will give the newer players a level-playing field. “Data for public good is a great step towards it,” he added.