App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Economic slowdown not a spanner in pay packages of CEOs: Report

As many as 146 CEOs made at least Rs 7 crore ($1 million approx.) in 2019, compared to 124 in 2018 – the best growth in numbers over the past four years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Executives holding the top post emerged clear winners this year despite a shaky economic situation with 18 percent more CEOs taking home million-dollar packages and a record 22 new members making it to the list, as per a report in The Times of India.

As many as 146 CEOs made at least Rs 7 crore ($1 million approx.) in 2019, compared to 124 in 2018 – the best growth in numbers over the past four years, where 2016 saw 119 members.

Notably, professional CEOs outnumbered promoter CEOs, counted at 85 and 61 respectively.

Close

CEOs in BSE 200 companies saw their overall pay also increased by 14 percent to Rs 2,457 crore from last year’s Rs 2,158 crore, with the average package of Rs 16.8 crore, a study commissioned by the paper found.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

For the 2019 study, the value of the rupee to the US dollar was taken at Rs 70, while for the 2018 study the rupee to the dollar was pegged at Rs 65.

On the list are Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran (around Rs 88 crore), Hero MotoCorp CMD Pawan Munjal (Rs 80 crore), JSW Steel chairman Sajjan Jindal (Rs 69 crore), Larsen & Toubro CEO & MD SN Subrahmanyan (Rs 27 crore), IndiaBulls Housing Finance VC & MD Gagan Banga (Rs 16 crore), Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan (Rs 11 crore), and Marico MD & CEO Saugata Gupta (Rs 9 crore), among others.

With a 300 percent jump in compensation, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh made his debut on the 2019 list, taking home Rs 17 crore, compared to Rs 4 crore in 2018.

Although the economy is facing a slowdown, bonuses and commissions payable to CEOs have become more visible this year. The impact of slowdown will be visible in 2020 salaries, said K Sudarshan, regional managing partner (Asia) of EMA Partners, which conducted the study.

Commenting on criticism surrounding disparity in pay, Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan said the compensation would not influence the way he contributes, but the “pay has to reflect the skills to manage the complexity, challenges, accountability and responsibility a person carries.”

Experts add that emerging market players have expectations for high growth, which justifies the compensation that CEOs in India received.

Sudarshan adds that rather than compensation package, the low number of women CEOs – only 2 percent – on the list is a bigger cause for concern.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 11, 2019 01:53 pm

tags #CEOs #Companies #Economy #India #Market #salary

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.