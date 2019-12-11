Economic slowdown not a spanner in pay packages of CEOs: Report

Executives holding the top post emerged clear winners this year despite a shaky economic situation with 18 percent more CEOs taking home million-dollar packages and a record 22 new members making it to the list, as per a report in The Times of India.

As many as 146 CEOs made at least Rs 7 crore ($1 million approx.) in 2019, compared to 124 in 2018 – the best growth in numbers over the past four years, where 2016 saw 119 members.

Notably, professional CEOs outnumbered promoter CEOs, counted at 85 and 61 respectively.

CEOs in BSE 200 companies saw their overall pay also increased by 14 percent to Rs 2,457 crore from last year’s Rs 2,158 crore, with the average package of Rs 16.8 crore, a study commissioned by the paper found.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

For the 2019 study, the value of the rupee to the US dollar was taken at Rs 70, while for the 2018 study the rupee to the dollar was pegged at Rs 65.

On the list are Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran (around Rs 88 crore), Hero MotoCorp CMD Pawan Munjal (Rs 80 crore), JSW Steel chairman Sajjan Jindal (Rs 69 crore), Larsen & Toubro CEO & MD SN Subrahmanyan (Rs 27 crore), IndiaBulls Housing Finance VC & MD Gagan Banga (Rs 16 crore), Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan (Rs 11 crore), and Marico MD & CEO Saugata Gupta (Rs 9 crore), among others.

With a 300 percent jump in compensation, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh made his debut on the 2019 list, taking home Rs 17 crore, compared to Rs 4 crore in 2018.

Although the economy is facing a slowdown, bonuses and commissions payable to CEOs have become more visible this year. The impact of slowdown will be visible in 2020 salaries, said K Sudarshan, regional managing partner (Asia) of EMA Partners, which conducted the study.

Commenting on criticism surrounding disparity in pay, Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan said the compensation would not influence the way he contributes, but the “pay has to reflect the skills to manage the complexity, challenges, accountability and responsibility a person carries.”

Experts add that emerging market players have expectations for high growth, which justifies the compensation that CEOs in India received.