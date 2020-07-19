App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Economic recovery might 'lose steam' due to partial lockdown: HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri

HDFC Bank on July 18 reported a standalone profit of Rs 6,658.62 crore for the June quarter, a 19.6 percent year-on-year growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aditya Puri said the economic recovery seen in May and June might "lose steam" due to partial lockdowns imposed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In July, many states have reimposed restrictions or enforced complete lockdowns in certain cities and districts.

"Rural economy seems to have been relatively isolated from the virus. There was too much pessimism around. In response to high frequency indicators… there was marked improvement in May which sustained in June," Puri said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Close

The HDFC Bank CEO and Managing Director made the comment at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 18.

related news

Also Read: Analysis | HDFC Bank prepares for COVID-19 shock

"The robust rabi crop and satisfactory progress of khariff crop has manifested in healthy income in the hands of the farm sector. However, there could be moderation in demand going forward," Puri added.

HDFC Bank on July 18 reported a standalone profit of Rs 6,658.62 crore for the June quarter, a 19.6 percent year-on-year growth.

Puri, who retires in October, also spoke about the appointment of the lender's next head.

"There has been a lot of talk about the successor not being with us for a long time. Our potential successor has been with us for 25 years. My successor was always in place, at least in my mind. It is now for RBI to decide," Puri said, as quoted by CNBC-TV18.
First Published on Jul 19, 2020 01:37 pm

tags #Aditya Puri #Business #Companies #HDFC Bnk

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.