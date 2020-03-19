App
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 08:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Economic environment has deteriorated significantly, tough decisions necessary: IndiGo official to pilots

With countries sealing their borders partially or fully across the world due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, aviation sector has been hit extremely hard as most airlines globally have drastically curtailed their flight operations.

Economic environment in aviation sector has deteriorated significantly and it has become necessary to initiate some tough decisions over the next few days and weeks, said IndiGo's flight operations chief Ashim Mitra to pilots in an email on Thursday morning.

Mitra stated in his email: "Economic environment has deteriorated significantly and no airline is insulated from this severe downturn."

"It has become a necessity to initiate some tough calls and we are working on a string of measures that will be shared and implemented over the next few days and weeks," Mitra said.

Asking the pilots to not believe any hearsay, Mitra added that the airline will keep them updated.

"Please keep taking all the precautions against COVID-19 and we shall overcome any challenge as long as stand strong and tall against these headwinds," he said.

GoAir on Wednesday said it has terminated contracts of expat pilots amid curtailed operations due to the pandemic.

Citing "unprecedented" decline in air travel, the budget carrier announced it was suspending international operations and offering leave without pay programme to its staff on a rotational basis.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 08:51 am

tags #aviation sector #Business #Companies #IndiGo #pilots

