Economic activity may reach pre-COVID-19 levels by early 2021: DHL Express India head RS Subramanian

RS Subramanian, Senior Vice President and Managing Director - DHL Express India, says 90 percent of its 60,000 clients are back to business and are operating at 90 percent capacity

DHL Express India, the largest courier service provider in the country, has seen a continued uptick in economic activity through the lockdown months and expects this to reach pre-COVID-19 levels by the first quarter of 2021.

"Over 90 percent of DHL Express customers are now operational. And they are operating at 90 percent of their capacity," RS Subramanian, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, DHL Express India, told Moneycontrol.

DHL Express has over 60,000 customers in India, cutting across all major sectors, including large, medium and small enterprises, giving it an inside-out view on the country's economic activity.

This is an improvement from July, especially when it comes to capacity utilisation. At the time, over 70 percent of DHL Express customers were operational and all were operating at an average of 50 percent or more, Subramanian had told Moneycontrol.

The company, which before COVID-19 hit, used to handle a million shipments a month, is slowly, but steadily approaching the mark, the senior executive said. "Overall, the economic activity has been higher than normal from August onwards. Globally, the first two quarters were good for DHL Express. The third quarter has been excellent," Subramanian said.

While the Indian arm is not listed and doesn't disclose financial information, the German parent - Deutsche Post DHL Group, posted a 4.4 percent year-on-year growth in revenues, and a 46 percent increase in earnings before interest and tax, in the third quarter.

DHL Express is the German company's biggest vertical and outshone the parent. It recorded a 14.6 percent gain in revenue and a 65.9 percent year-on-year jump in operating profit. The Indian arm, added Subramanian, "mirrored the growth of the international business."

The boost, he underlined, has come from a "very good Diwali" with exports and e-commerce sellers doing better than others. DHL Express, which specialises in international time-definite air delivery, saw volumes that were similar to last year. "As is the norm for this time of the year, Indians were sending gifts overseas," said Subramanian.

The senior executive's observations runs in line with the overall trend in economic growth. Though India's GDP contracted by 7.5 percent in the second quarter, it was lower than expected, especially after the record 23.9 percent dent in the first quarter.

At the same time, the product mix of what DHL Express transports has mixed. "The volume of documents has gone down, probably because of the focus on digitisation. Also, we are carrying heavier equipment," said Subramanian.

He noted that pharmaceuticals and life sciences companies were doing "extremely well, and not surprisingly." Engineering and manufacturing companies have also seen an increase in volumes, and the auto sector has made a strong rebound. "Most of the small and medium scale enterprises are back in the trade," said the India head of DHL Express.

On the other hand, fashion and retail, which in pre-COVID times were a major part of the product mix, have been slow to recover. "These two segments are getting back, but earlier they were very big," said Subramanian.

Overall, the industry veteran expects economic activity to continue with the improving trend, with most sectors expected to hit their pre-COVID-19 levels in the first three months of 2021.