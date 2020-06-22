App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ecommerce sales volumes return to pre-COVID levels even as consumers avoid large purchases: Report

In the initial phases of the lockdown, ecommerce companies were permitted to sell only essential items. Restrictions were eased in May, and online retailers can sell non-essential items across the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Sales volume of e-commerce companies in India has returned to nearly 90 percent of that logged by them before the COVID-19 outbreak, although value-wise, it remains a bit lower, according to a report by the Economic Times.

Consumers are avoiding large purchases due to uncertainty, and the total value of items sold online remains low, ET reported, citing industry estimates.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

In the initial phases of the lockdown, e-commerce companies were permitted to sell only essential items. Restrictions were eased in May, and online retailers can sell non-essential items across the country.

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Flipkart and Amazon have not yet responded to queries by The Economic Times.

"Order volumes have fluctuated between 79 percent and 88 percent over the past few weeks, but GMV (gross merchandise value) recovery is obviously lower," an executive at one of India's leading etailers told the paper.

"Our recovery is still far better than any of our offline peers which are struggling to get people into stores," the source told the publication.

Most of the recovery in sales volumes was driven by electronics, the report said, citing data from Unicommerce, a technology solutions provider.

"It's been 45 days of strong growth and the upward trajectory is continuing, which signifies a fundamental shift in how consumers are shopping," Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce.

Online sales in segments such as home and apparel have returned to levels seen before the lockdown began. Newer categories such as personal safety and health are driving volumes, a Snapdeal spokesperson told the publication.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

No adverse financial impact due to coronavirus pandemic: Hindustan Motors

No adverse financial impact due to coronavirus pandemic: Hindustan Motors

Government issues advisory on potential phishing attacks against public under COVID-19 pretext

Government issues advisory on potential phishing attacks against public under COVID-19 pretext

Uflex says COVID-19 may propel development of sterile, anti-microbial packaging solutions

Uflex says COVID-19 may propel development of sterile, anti-microbial packaging solutions

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.