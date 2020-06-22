Ecommerce sales volumes return to pre-COVID levels even as consumers avoid large purchases: Report

Sales volume of e-commerce companies in India has returned to nearly 90 percent of that logged by them before the COVID-19 outbreak, although value-wise, it remains a bit lower, according to a report by the Economic Times.

Consumers are avoiding large purchases due to uncertainty, and the total value of items sold online remains low, ET reported, citing industry estimates.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

In the initial phases of the lockdown, e-commerce companies were permitted to sell only essential items. Restrictions were eased in May, and online retailers can sell non-essential items across the country.

Flipkart and Amazon have not yet responded to queries by The Economic Times.

"Order volumes have fluctuated between 79 percent and 88 percent over the past few weeks, but GMV (gross merchandise value) recovery is obviously lower," an executive at one of India's leading etailers told the paper.

"Our recovery is still far better than any of our offline peers which are struggling to get people into stores," the source told the publication.

Most of the recovery in sales volumes was driven by electronics, the report said, citing data from Unicommerce, a technology solutions provider.

"It's been 45 days of strong growth and the upward trajectory is continuing, which signifies a fundamental shift in how consumers are shopping," Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce.

Online sales in segments such as home and apparel have returned to levels seen before the lockdown began. Newer categories such as personal safety and health are driving volumes, a Snapdeal spokesperson told the publication.

