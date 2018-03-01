Fisheries Research Institute to launch e-commerce portal to help fish farmers, fishermen reach customers

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has created a toll for fish farmers and fishermen to reach customers more easily. The CMRFI has developed a website and an app so that fish farmers and fishermen can reach customers who can buy from them directly.

The online sales will begin after two weeks.

"The e-commerce platform developed by CMFRI will be greatly beneficial to the fishermen and fish farming community to increase their income and to keep away from the exploitation by the middlemen", said PU Zacharia, principal investigator of the NICRA project said.

The website and app will connect multiple vendors directly to consumers, eliminating the need for middlemen. It will also help get a better price for their catch.

The portal, called marinefishsales, is a part of the the National Innovations on Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) project of the CMFRI which aims to increase the coastal community's income, a source told Financial Express.

Fishermen acn also form self-help groups (SHGs) and register on the portal.

The app will be available on the Google Playstore.