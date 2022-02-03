Ecommerce enabler Instamojo elevates Ankur Sharma to founding team

Ecommerce enabler for independent and D2C brands, Instamojo, has elevated Ankur Sharma to the post of a co-founder.

Sharma will focus on building and growing Instamojo’s ecommerce product line, including an online store builder and smart pages. Sharma is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and his expertise lies in leading data science initiatives and product-led growth strategies.

“Today, with the e-commerce sector on the rise, Instamojo has tailored tools to enable small and medium businesses in the country to operate digitally. In my new role as co-founder, my goal is to take Instamojo to new heights and ensure that our products provide innovative support for small businesses,” said Ankur Sharma, chief of growth and data and co-founder, Instamojo.

Prior to Instamojo, he worked with Kiwi Inc (a mobile gaming startup) and US-based Capital One. He joined Instamojo as head of analytics in 2015, and has played a vital role in building the firm’s data science and growth hacking functions, said the company.

Founded in 2012 by Sampad Swain, Akash Gehani and Aditya Sengupta, Instamojo raised Series B funding from Gunosy Capital and Japanese payments firm AnyPay. The company's other investors include Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures, and 500Startups.

Sampad Swain, CEO and co-founder, Instamojo, said,

With his vast experience and knowledge in product-led strategy, Ankur has been a major contributor towards developing Instamojo’s product suite. He is indeed a great asset to team Instamojo, and we look forward to working with Ankur in his new role, as we progress towards digitising the Indian D2C sector.”