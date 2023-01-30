 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
eClerx plans to hire 8,000 people across digital, finance and operations

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 30, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

The company has over 20,000 employees globally and its growth segments include digital, analytics, technology, financial markets and customer operations.

For freshers, the HR head said eClerx looks for people from diverse backgrounds with strong fundamentals in their domain, learnability, and passion (Representational image)

eClerx Services, an IT service management company, plans to hire about 8,000 people in FY24, an official said. The company onboarded 7,000 employees in the first nine months of FY23.

The company, which provides business process management, automation and analytics services, has over 20,000 employees globally. Its growth segments include digital, analytics, technology, financial markets and customer operations, with analytics and automation as one of its largest service lines.

In the digital vertical, Mumbai-based eClerx largely hires experts in digital, e-commerce, content, data visualisation, UI/UX and campaign managers. Advanced analytics remains one of its core services and the company is always looking for talented data scientists.

