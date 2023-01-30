eClerx plans to hire 8,000 people across digital, finance and operations

eClerx Services, an IT service management company, plans to hire about 8,000 people in FY24, an official said. The company onboarded 7,000 employees in the first nine months of FY23.

The company, which provides business process management, automation and analytics services, has over 20,000 employees globally. Its growth segments include digital, analytics, technology, financial markets and customer operations, with analytics and automation as one of its largest service lines.

In the digital vertical, Mumbai-based eClerx largely hires experts in digital, e-commerce, content, data visualisation, UI/UX and campaign managers. Advanced analytics remains one of its core services and the company is always looking for talented data scientists.

ALSO READ | Godrej Properties to hire over 800 people across its value chain

“We hire candidates across a wide spectrum of industry domains and specialisations. We look at talent through the lens of potential – as a significant part of our talent strategy hinges on investing in people and upskilling them on technologies and client systems,” Amir Bharwani, head of HR at eClerx, told Moneycontrol. In financial markets, the company hires freshers and experienced professionals, to work in areas of investment banking like client onboarding, trade lifecycle and regulatory compliance. Related stories Sunlit Power collaborates with Lucas TVS for supply of 50,000 EV motors to industries

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Nippon Life India Asset Management Q3 PAT up 18% to Rs 205 crore In customer operations, hiring is focused on analysts with good conversational skills. Hiring process For freshers, Bharwani said eClerx looks for people from diverse backgrounds with strong fundamentals in their domain, learnability, and passion. “We prioritise hiring from premier institutes. However, what matters more to us is the ability to learn concepts, staying curious and being passionate about going the extra mile,” he said. ALSO READ | These sectors are hiring in 2023. See the list of skills in demand For senior level hires, candidates must depict “EPIC values” – excellence, people, integrity, and client centricity. When applying to eClerx, candidates will come across functional interviewers, who assess their expertise and cultural compatibility, including online psychometric and functional assessments, and a pre-hire orientation. Bharwani suggests that those interviewing with the company should prepare well to highlight their relevant skills and the roles they have performed.

Abhishek Sahu covers HR and Careers at Moneycontrol.