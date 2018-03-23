EC to review partnership with Facebook post Cambridge Analytica data leak

Following the flare-up of the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal, the Election Commission of India (EC) has said that it will review its relationship with the social media giant, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat told the newspaper that the EC’s partnership with Facebook, to encourage youngsters to enrol for voting, will be reviewed at its meeting.

Rawat said, “We will be considering this issue in its entire dimension in the Commission meeting.”

The meeting may take place either on Friday or early next week, the report said.

Speaking about the allegations currently levelled against Facebook, the CEC said that the organisation was concerned about data being harvested to build psychological profiles of voters to influence them.

“Definitely. Something which can affect the election arena in an adverse manner, like public opinion being moulded. This should concern us and we will take a view on this,” Rawat said.

In the past, EC has partnered with Facebook on at least three instances, in a bid to encourage youngsters to register to vote.

In 2017, Facebook sent voter registration reminders in 13 Indian languages to its users for four days.