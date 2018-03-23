App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 23, 2018 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EC to review partnership with Facebook post Cambridge Analytica data leak

In the past, the EC has partnered with Facebook on at least three occasions to encourage young Facebook users to register for voting.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Following the flare-up of the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal, the Election Commission of India (EC) has said that it will review its relationship with the social media giant, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat told the newspaper that the EC’s partnership with Facebook, to encourage youngsters to enrol for voting, will be reviewed at its meeting.

Rawat said, “We will be considering this issue in its entire dimension in the Commission meeting.”

The meeting may take place either on Friday or early next week, the report said.

Speaking about the allegations currently levelled against Facebook, the CEC said that the organisation was concerned about data being harvested to build psychological profiles of voters to influence them.

“Definitely. Something which can affect the election arena in an adverse manner, like public opinion being moulded. This should concern us and we will take a view on this,” Rawat said.

In the past, EC has partnered with Facebook on at least three instances, in a bid to encourage youngsters to register to vote.

In 2017, Facebook sent voter registration reminders in 13 Indian languages to its users for four days.

tags #Current Affairs #Election Commission #Facebook #India #Technology

most popular

Bargain buys? More than 50 stocks may see doubling of EPS of over 100% in FY19

Bargain buys? More than 50 stocks may see doubling of EPS of over 100% in FY19

Sun Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for psoriasis drug Ilumya

Sun Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for psoriasis drug Ilumya

ICICI Securities IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

ICICI Securities IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC