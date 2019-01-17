App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC directs probe into 'fake news' of Lok Sabha polls schedule

The CEO has also been asked to seek action against unnamed persons and entities under relevant laws to prevent rumour mongering, official sources said here.

PTI


The Election Commission on Thursday directed the Delhi chief electoral officer to ask the city police to investigate the "fake news" of Lok Sabha poll schedule being circulated on social media.

First Published on Jan 17, 2019 06:07 pm

#Election Commission #fake news #India #Lok Sabha #Politics

