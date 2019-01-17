EC directs probe into 'fake news' of Lok Sabha polls schedule

The CEO has also been asked to seek action against unnamed persons and entities under relevant laws to prevent rumour mongering, official sources said here.
The Election Commission on Thursday directed the Delhi chief electoral officer to ask the city police to investigate the "fake news" of Lok Sabha poll schedule being circulated on social media.The CEO has also been asked to seek action against unnamed persons and entities under relevant laws to prevent rumour mongering, official sources said here.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 06:07 pm