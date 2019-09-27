App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ebix acquires Cox and Kings' business travel division, transfers agreements to Mercury Travel

Some key core employees of Cox and Kings will also be transferred to the EbixCash payroll as part of the agreement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

EbixCash announced that it has signed an agreement with travel company Cox and Kings for its business travel agreements with corporates in India.

In a press release on September 27, it stated that these travel agreements will be transferred to EbixCash's corporate "Mercury" Travel division.

Some key core employees of Cox and Kings will also be transferred to the EbixCash payroll.

Close

The move is a part of the company's plan to expand its corporate travel segment in India, the release added. EbixCash is the the Indian subsidiary of international supplier of on-demand software and e-commerce services Ebix Inc.

related news

Also read | Cox & Kings mulls sale of European hotel chain Meininger: Report

Naveen Kundu , Managing Director – Mercury Division of EbixCash said, "We are simply transferring the corporate agreements of Cox and Kings to ensure that the customers continue to be well serviced and looked after. Our vast experience, success record in the corporate travel business will be key in servicing the corporates and they shall benefit from our bouquet of travel and technology products."

He added that Cox and Kings had been servicing these corporates using EbixCash's technology platform Zillious. All the employees transferred from Cox and Kings' will now be serviced by EbixCash's Mercury division across the country.

Cox & Kings has in the past few months defaulted on multiple payments of commercial papers.

Earlier this year, Ebix had announced its acquisition of travel company Yatra through a merger deal. Ebix chief Robin Raina had then said that his company is in the process of building an end-to-end financial enterprise.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 08:08 pm

tags #Business #Cox and Kings #Ebix #Mercury Travels #Yatra.com

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.