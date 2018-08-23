App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 09:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

eBay planning India comeback with export option for sellers

eBay is also taking over the eBay.in domain from Flipkart.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

American e-commerce giant eBay is all set to make a comeback in the Indian market by starting its export business for Indian sellers to sell across its major markets, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The development comes after eBay ended its strategic partnership with Flipkart following the Walmart deal.

“We are immediately focused on the cross-border trade opportunity and encourage India-based sellers to continue to take advantage of eBay’s global platform and sell to customers around the world,” a company spokesperson told the newspaper.

“In India, we will start with export meaning Indian sellers selling on other marketplace platforms around the world that was something that we turned over to Flipkart. We are going to get that back upon the closing of the transaction. So, we will light up the Indian seller base to sell across all of our major markets,” eBay CEO Devin Wenig had said earlier this month.

According to the report, eBay is also taking over the eBay.in domain from Flipkart, which the latter had acquired last year when it raised $1.4 billion in funding from eBay, Tencent and Microsoft. At that time, eBay had invested $500 million in Flipkart and is now exiting with gross proceeds of around $1.1 billion.

Earlier this month, Flipkart shut down the eBay.in platform and began started setting-up its own platform for refurbished goods, the report suggests.

Flipkart on Thursday announced launch of '2GUD', its own platform for refurbished goods.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 09:19 pm

