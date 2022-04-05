English
    Eating out likely to get costlier in Bengaluru as hotel association urges players to hike prices by 10%

    The decision by the hotel association follows an announcement early last month that prices of fried items at restaurants would be hiked as cooking oil costs have soared.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 05, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA) has urged players to raise prices of food items and beverages by 10 per cent amid surging costs of edible oil, LPG and electricity, according to media reports.

    The decision by the Bengaluru hotel association follows the announcement early last month that prices of fried items at restaurants would be hiked as cooking oil costs have soared.

    Also Read: Essential commodity prices on the rise; lemon hits Rs 200 ker kg

    “Prices of all essential items like edible oil, coffee powder, and gas have been increasing day by day. Additionally, rent and the pay of our workers have also increased. Hence, the price hike is unavoidable. However, keeping in mind the welfare of customers, we will increase the prices by 10 per cent,” PC Rao, association president, told Deccan Herald.

    “We have already increased the price against the backdrop of the increase in prices of essential commodities. One cup of filter coffee earlier used to cost Rs 10. It has now been raised to Rs 15. While one plate of masala dosa used to cost Rs 65, it is now Rs 75,'' Narayan Pai, a restaurant manager in Jayanagar in south Bengaluru, told The Indian Express.

    The new prices will begin to reflect in the bills of all hotels and restaurants in the next one week. Though the association has suggested a 10 percent price hike across the board, it has left the final decision in the hands of individual hotel owners, as per reports.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bengaluru #Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association #LPG cooking cylinders #restaurant bills
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 10:23 am
