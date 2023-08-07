Easy Trip to issue shares on preferential basis worth up to Rs 149.4 crore

Easy Trip shares were down 0.87% on the NSE following the announcement

Easy Trip Planners Ltd, the owner of travel agency brand EaseMyTrip.com, on August 7 announced it would be issuing equites shares on preferential basis worth up to Rs 149.44 crore.

The company's board of directors, in a meeting held earlier in the day, approved the decision to issue a total of 3.37 crore equites shares on "preferential basis" at a price of "Rs 44.32 per equity share", aggregating to Rs 149.44 crore.

Out of the stated amount, Rs 84.67 crore would be in the form of cash consideration and Rs 64.77 crore in "consideration other than cash", the EaseMyTrip.com owner informed the bourses.

The preferential allotment of shares would be "subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory/statutory authorities and the members of the company", the regulatory filing added.

Following the announcement, the shares of Easy Trip dropped at the stock markets. At 2:44 pm, the scrip was trading at Rs 40.1 on the BSE, which was 1.09 percent lower as against the previous day's close. At the NSE, it was down 0.87 percent at Rs 40.1 apiece.

Easy Trip is yet to declare the results of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24. In the fourth quarter of FY23, it had reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 31.15 crore, which was lower as against a net profit of Rs 41.69 crore clocked in the year-ago period. The company's total income also dropped to Rs 120.79 crore from Rs 139.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.