EasyBiz for the Ease of Doing Business

With multiple business management modules, it targets specific pain points of SMEs, easing out their day-to-day business with the use of technology, it helps them scale the skies.
In the recent years, India has earned its position among the fastest growing economy in the world. And a fair share of this feat goes to the Small Medium Enterprise in the country. Going by the statistics, the SMEs contribute to over 45% of industrial output and 40% of the total exports in India.
SMEs are reserves of potential spread across a vast array of business sectors. This potential is often capped due to many challenges they have to face on day-to-day basis.These challenges include
• Lack of Financial Support
• Availability of Quality Human Resources
• Access to New Technology
• Cumbersome Regulatory Practices
But, given proper heed, these can uncap a mine full of opportunities for the SMEs, thereby laying a strong foundation of SMEs in the economy of India.
Visit the website at irisgst.com or Easybiz
Introducing EasyBiz – a Business Management Tool for SMEs
Understanding the challenges, Moneycontrol in association with IRISGST has come up with Easybiz, a Business Management Solution for small and medium enterprises. With multiple business management modules, it targets specific pain points of SMEs, easing out their day-to-day business with the use of technology, it helps them scale the skies.What can Easybiz do for you?
- Customer Data Management :
Many businesses are unfamiliar with the know-how of modern technology. On account of which they still record their data in black and white or in excel. These records are vulnerable to manual errors, version issues and even data loss. Also, managing these records between franchises, or branches is a cumbersome process.
Easybiz’s “Customer-Data Management” module lets you keep all your data at one place. You can keep a centralised vendor data or centralised customer data. This helps in storing multi-dimensional information of each customer at one place and branches spread across regions can access data at the same time through the platform. Furthermore, it also checks the data for any manual errors and improves the overall data quality.
- Invoicing:
Many SMEs are unaware of digitally payable invoices. In fact, conventional accounting platforms do not have the option.
Easybiz allows its users to create digital invoices that can be sent via mail or SMS. The invoices have payment link that customers can click to complete the payment. With Easybiz, the user can also automate the invoicing process for recurring invoices.
- Collections & Reconciliation:
Conventional methods of record maintenance cause a serious problem in reconciliation for SMEs. Some records are in excel, some as paper invoice and others in khata book entries. The collection of dues is also a headache with such record maintenance.
Easybiz provides the user with a holistic view of all their business transactions. It is powered with on-ground QR based collections that are updated real-time on the platform. Payments made via offline modes like Cheque or Cash are also reported centrally. These help users to keep a real-time track of the cash flow.
The system has notifications and reminders built which are sent via both email & SMS. With actionable insights, businesses can improve their collections cycle significantly.
- Settlements & Payouts:
For a small business, there are too many hats to be worn at a time. There is the business to take care of, customer issues to be addressed, inventory and a lot many other things. And amidst all this, many a time, the due payments are not tended to. It just gets ... missed.
Easybiz allows businesses to make payouts to their vendors or franchisees. Businesses can standardise their incoming invoices from vendors in the platform. And split the same into payments or automated settlements. By using this module in conjunction with the settlement module, businesses can create a single repository of payables and receivables under the same roof.
- Central GST Filing:
Integrated with the IRISGST’s GST software, GST Return filing is a walk on the cake. With Easybiz tool, user can file the GST returns using the receivables and payables data from the platform itself.