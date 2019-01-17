App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eastern Coalfields output at 33 MT during Apr-Dec FY19

"During the first three quarters of 2018-19, ECL has achieved 32.9 million tonne against an achievement of 28.1 million tonne in the same period last year, thereby attaining a...growth of 17.2 per cent in coal production," ECL said in a statement.

Representative Image
Eastern Coalfields (ECL), a subsidiary of Coal India, on Thursday said it produced 32.9 million tonne (MT) of coal in the first three quarters of the current financial year, registering a growth of nearly 17 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

"During the first three quarters of 2018-19, ECL has achieved 32.9 million tonne against an achievement of 28.1 million tonne in the same period last year, thereby attaining a...growth of 17.2 per cent in coal production," ECL said in a statement.

ECL despatched 34.6 MT of coal during April-December, against 29.5 MT in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

"This way, ECL has made five million tonne more coal available for its consumers, especially thermal power houses, for meeting energy needs of the country," it said.

ECL removed 88.3 million cubic metre overburden during the quarters, compared 82.4 million cubic metre achieved in the year-ago period.

"The man productivity in the current year has been achieved as 3.12 tonne per man shift compared to 2.58 tonne per man shift achieved during the same period last year," it said.
tags #Business #Coal India #Companies #Eastern Coalfields

