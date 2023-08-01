EaseMyTrip to pick up 51% stake in 3 travel companies

Nishant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, "These three companies have a strong track record and a wealth of experience in their respective areas. Together, with these remarkable travel companies, we extend and embrace a diverse spectrum of exceptional services catering to larger markets."

Online travel service provider Easy Trip Planners Ltd, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, announced on August 1 that it will pick up a 51-percent stake each in three travel companies.

The three target companies are Guideline Travels Holidays India Private Ltd, Dook Travels Private Ltd and Tripshope Travel Technologies Private Ltd. EaseMyTrip will fund this acquisition issuing its equity shares to the selling shareholders of the three firms on a preferential basis, it said in a regulatory filing.

Guideline Travels has presence in both B2C and B2B circuits with a product portfolio of international group tours, bespoke FIT ventures, fixed departures, and MICE movements and has its major business line in cruises, according to the regulatory filing,

TripShope Online is a travel and leisure solution provider based in Kashmir and offering products such as flights, holidays, hotels, and more.

The filing described Dook Travels as an integrated travel management company based in Delhi and operating across CIS countries, Turkey, the UAE, and India. It served over one lakh tourists in the past eight years.

"These three companies have a strong track record and a wealth of experience in their respective areas. Together, with these remarkable travel companies, we extend and embrace a diverse spectrum of exceptional services catering to larger markets," said Nishant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip.