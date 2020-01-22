EaseMyTrip ties up with WhatsApp for flight ticket bookings: Report

Domestic online travel company EaseMyTrip has tied-up with WhatsApp messenger to rollout of a flight ticket booking feature on the messaging app, Mint reported quoting IANS.

With this, customers will be able to conveniently book tickets through WhatsApp without having to look for tickets online or on different apps.

The announcement was made by the company on January 22, as per the report.

In a statement cited in the report, EaseMyTrip whole-time director Prashant Pitti said that the latest move by the company aims to especially cater to those flyers who are usually on the move and do not always have as much time to compare the best available flight ticket options for their travels.

EaseMyTrip's integration with WhatsApp would thus eliminate the need to explore multiple platforms online to book flight tickets, instead providing the integrated service via the messaging app. All a customer would have to do is send a message on WhatsApp, the report added.