EaseMyTrip acquires YoloBus brand to expand non-air business

EaseMyTrip (PC-Shutterstock)

EaseMyTip announced that it is acquiring the brand name, technology, team, running business and "data expertise" of intercity mobility platform YoloBus, The Economic Times reported on December 16.

With the acquisition, the firm is expecting to add a new revenue stream and said that it would "fast-track" its growth in the non-air segment. The firm would also leverage YoloBus’ full-stack technology-enabled platform, which would offer an enhanced bus travel experience at "delightful" prices.

"We would like to thank Mukul Shah, co-founder of YoloBus, for spearheading this deal from inception to closure. We are thoroughly impressed by what YoloBus was set to build with Mukul's expertise of great market understanding, operations and execution," ET quoted EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pittie as saying.

Customers will be provided access to a next-generation mobility platform that will offer clean, comfortable and connected buses for intercity travel, the company said.

"YoloBus has carved a niche for itself in the mobility sector and we are confident that its tech-backed mobility solutions will be a huge draw for travellers and will further strengthen EaseMyTrip’s position in the segment," Pittie said.

Earlier, EaseMyTrip had acquired Spree Hospitality.

Nexus Ventures' vice president Anand Dutta opines bus travel in India has a huge opportunity. "YoloBus' business expertise and technology will act as a force multiplier at EaseMyTrip giving Indians a modern and better way to travel on buses," he said.

YoloBus is a next-generation and premium intercity mobility platform which was founded by Mukul Shah and Shailesh Gupta. In 2020, the firm raised Series-A funding at a valuation of Rs 84 crore from investors such as Nexus Venture Partners and India Quotient. The firm claims to have catered to over 300,000 people across 250 plus routes till now.