MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

EaseMyTrip acquires YoloBus brand to expand non-air business

The firm said that it will leverage YoloBus’ full-stack technology-enabled platform to offer an enhanced bus travel experience at "delightful"' prices

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
EaseMyTrip (PC-Shutterstock)

EaseMyTrip (PC-Shutterstock)

EaseMyTip announced that it is acquiring the brand name, technology, team, running business and "data expertise" of intercity mobility platform YoloBus, The Economic Times reported on December 16.

With the acquisition, the firm is expecting to add a new revenue stream and said that it would "fast-track" its growth in the non-air segment. The firm would also leverage YoloBus’ full-stack technology-enabled platform, which would offer an enhanced bus travel experience at "delightful" prices.

"We would like to thank Mukul Shah, co-founder of YoloBus, for spearheading this deal from inception to closure. We are thoroughly impressed by what YoloBus was set to build with Mukul's expertise of great market understanding, operations and execution," ET quoted EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pittie as saying.

Also readHere's the one factor that helped EaseMyTrip stand out among peers

Customers will be provided access to a next-generation mobility platform that will offer clean, comfortable and connected buses for intercity travel, the company said.

Close

Related stories

"YoloBus has carved a niche for itself in the mobility sector and we are confident that its tech-backed mobility solutions will be a huge draw for travellers and will further strengthen EaseMyTrip’s position in the segment," Pittie said.

Earlier, EaseMyTrip had acquired Spree Hospitality.

Nexus Ventures' vice president Anand Dutta opines bus travel in India has a huge opportunity. "YoloBus' business expertise and technology will act as a force multiplier at EaseMyTrip giving Indians a modern and better way to travel on buses," he said.

YoloBus is a next-generation and premium intercity mobility platform which was founded by Mukul Shah and Shailesh Gupta. In 2020, the firm raised Series-A funding at a valuation of Rs 84 crore from investors such as Nexus Venture Partners and India Quotient. The firm claims to have catered to over 300,000 people across 250 plus routes till now.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #EaseMyTrip #intercity mobility platform #non-air business #YoloBus Brand
first published: Dec 16, 2021 03:47 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.