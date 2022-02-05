MARKET NEWS

    Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

    The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 9.45 am, was at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border. Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

    PTI
    February 05, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

    An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

    The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 9.45 am, was at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border. Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

    The officials said the quake hit at latitude 36.34 degrees north and longitude 71.05 degrees east at a depth of 181 km. The tremors caused panic among people who rushed out of their homes.

    However, there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, the officials said.
    first published: Feb 5, 2022 11:10 am
