Zydus Wellness Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.22 crore, up 28.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.22 crore in September 2022 up 28.33% from Rs. 52.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.78 crore in September 2022 up 831.68% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.38 crore in September 2022 up 1953.01% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2021.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,642.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -19.88% over the last 12 months.