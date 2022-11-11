 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zydus Wellness Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.22 crore, up 28.33% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:

Net Sales at Rs 67.22 crore in September 2022 up 28.33% from Rs. 52.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.78 crore in September 2022 up 831.68% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.38 crore in September 2022 up 1953.01% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2021.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,642.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -19.88% over the last 12 months.

Zydus Wellness
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 67.22 53.98 52.38
Other Operating Income -- 7.82 --
Total Income From Operations 67.22 61.80 52.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.20 41.51 40.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.39 0.83 -2.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.06 7.46 9.14
Depreciation 1.06 0.72 0.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 2.06 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.08 4.53 9.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.43 4.69 -5.45
Other Income 2.89 3.71 3.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.32 8.40 -1.52
Interest 0.01 0.45 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.31 7.95 -2.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.31 7.95 -2.02
Tax -0.47 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.78 7.95 -2.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.78 7.95 -2.02
Equity Share Capital 63.63 63.63 63.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.32 1.25 -0.32
Diluted EPS 2.32 1.25 -0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.32 1.25 -0.32
Diluted EPS 2.32 1.25 -0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:24 pm
