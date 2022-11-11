Zydus Wellness Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.22 crore, up 28.33% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zydus Wellness are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.22 crore in September 2022 up 28.33% from Rs. 52.38 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.78 crore in September 2022 up 831.68% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.38 crore in September 2022 up 1953.01% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

    Zydus Wellness EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2021.

    Zydus Wellness shares closed at 1,642.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -19.88% over the last 12 months.

    Zydus Wellness
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.2253.9852.38
    Other Operating Income--7.82--
    Total Income From Operations67.2261.8052.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.2041.5140.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.390.83-2.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.067.469.14
    Depreciation1.060.720.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--2.06--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.084.539.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.434.69-5.45
    Other Income2.893.713.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.328.40-1.52
    Interest0.010.450.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.317.95-2.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.317.95-2.02
    Tax-0.47----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.787.95-2.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.787.95-2.02
    Equity Share Capital63.6363.6363.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.321.25-0.32
    Diluted EPS2.321.25-0.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.321.25-0.32
    Diluted EPS2.321.25-0.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
