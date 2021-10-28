Zydus Wellness Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.38 crore, up 126.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.38 crore in September 2021 up 126.26% from Rs. 23.15 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2021 up 90.74% from Rs. 21.81 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021 down 105.95% from Rs. 13.94 crore in September 2020.

Zydus Wellness shares closed at 2,164.70 on October 27, 2021 (BSE)